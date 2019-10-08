|
Adeline E. Hamus
Rudolph - Adeline E. Hamus age 96 of Rudolph, WI died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church (9297 3rd Street) in Sherry, WI. Rev. Mark Lundgren will officiate, burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM.
Adeline was born May 20, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids to Edward and Dora (Berkoltz) Budtke. She married Edward Hamus on April 18, 1942 at the Moravian Church in Rudolph, WI. Adeline and Edward Operated the Hamus Dairy Farm for 38 years, retiring in 1980. Together Adeline and Edward worked together at Duckert's Cranberry Marsh in the fall for many years. Adeline enjoyed listening to polka music, baking and making favorite dishes for her grandchildren, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Adeline is survived by her son David (Louise) Hamus, daughter Judith Kundinger, grandchildren: Tina (Dan) Grorich, Tania (Jerry) Halbersma, Joanne (Peter) Bielmeir, John (Kim) Kundinger, granddaughter in law Ann Hamus, great-grandchildren: Alaura Grorich, Mitchell Grorich, Katerina Hamus, Taylor, Carleigh, Ryker and Rayden Halbersma, Patrick, Nora, Quincy Bielmeier, Kaitlyn and Adam Kundinger, sister Delores (Robert) Wills.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Dora Budtke, husband Edward Hamus, grandson Shawn Hamus, sister Bernice Ress, brother-in-law Lester Ress, brother Raymond Budtke and son-in-law Joseph Kundinger.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Our House Assisted Living and Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Adeline.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019