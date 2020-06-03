Agnes Clara Butler
Agnes Clara Butler

Agnes Clara Butler, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Three Oaks in Marshfield, Wisconsin. A private graveside service will be held June 8, 2020 at 11am at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Agnes was born on August 19, 1936 to John and Clara (Lake) Teresinski in Athens, Wisconsin. Agnes married Joe R. Butler on July 18, 1953. She is survived by 11 children, 1 adopted son, and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Joe and her eldest son.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
