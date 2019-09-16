|
Agnes "Aggie" Krause
Marshfield - Agnes M "Aggie" Krause, 65, of Marshfield, died on September 14, 2019, in her home surrounded by loved ones. A Celebration of Life service will be held Noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield with Mark Lafferty officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at funeral home on Tuesday.
Agnes was born on September 5, 1954, in Park Falls to James L. and Sylvia G. (Chatterson) Lawver. She graduated with honors and an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. After graduating she worked at Marshfield Clinic and St. Joseph's Hospital in various administrative areas for many years before becoming permanently disabled. Faith was a big part of her life. Her relationship with Jesus shown through her kindness and generosity to others. She loved being outdoors and planting her flower garden with her significant other Ken Zink Jr. Spending time with family was very important to her. Whether taking road trips to close or far away places, grilling out on a weekend, watching fireworks, or sitting by the fire she was always with loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters: Candi (David) Bandt, Holly Chong and Ruby Vaningan; four grandchildren: Brad (Brianna) Fuhrman, Mandi Durocher, Aubrey Bandt, and Austin Chong; four great-grandchildren: Emmalynn, Hadley, Naomi, and Octavia Fuhrman. She is further survived by one brother and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, and two great-grandchildren.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 16, 2019