|
|
Alain G. Holt
Amery - Age 80, passed away on Thursday, October 24.
Survived by loving wife, Joyce; sons, Brian Holt, Ryan (Jen) Johnston; daughters, Laura (Niles) Dunnells, Ali (Bud) Mickelson; 10 grandchildren; brother, Craig (Roz) Holt and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service at 11 am on Wednesday, October 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N., Amery, WI. Visitation 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery and 2 hours prior to service at church.
www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019