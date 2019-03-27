Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church (High Steeple)
Edgar, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church (High Steeple)
Edgar, WI
Alice Ballerstein Obituary
Alice Ballerstein

Colby - Alice D. Ballerstein, age 89, formerly of rural Colby, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield under the tender care of hospice.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church (High Steeple) in Edgar. The Rev. Frank Giebel will officiate. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.

Alice was born on April 29, 1929, the daughter of William and Hulda (Mielke) Wolff in Cook County, IL. She was united in marriage to Robert Ballerstein on August 20, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgar. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2010.

Alice moved from Illinois when she was 14 to a dairy farm in rural Edgar. She loved the farm life and stayed on the farm until retirement. Alice excelled at cooking, baking and canning. She enjoyed polka music and going to garage sales. Alice had a strong faith and cherished her family.

Alice is survived by her six children: Roger (Sharon) Ballerstein of Edgar, Doris (Peter) Scherr of Stratford, Richard (Linda) Ballerstein of Eau Claire, Gayle (Gary) Krogwold of Amherst Junction, Donald (Delores) Ballerstein of Wisconsin Rapids and Linda (Greg) Mueller of Edgar; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three siblings: Margie Altmann of Marshfield, Elmer (Jean) Wolff of Eagle River and Albert (Miriam)Wolff of Edgar; four sisters-in-law, Audrey Telschow of Marshfield, Erna Evans of DePere, Arla (Roger) Luetschwager of Rib Mountain and Caroline Ballerstein of Mapleton, ME; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Ronald; four brothers-in-law, Herman Ballerstein, Delbert (Maxine) Ballerstein, Richard Evans and Joseph Altmann.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Atrium for their patience and care Alice received.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
