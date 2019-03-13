|
Alice Lillian (Kalepp) Kattre
Abbotsford - Alice Lillian (Kalepp) Kattre, age 96, of Abbotsford passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 while in Hospice Care at Dycora Transitional Health in Abbotsford.
Alice was born on July 28, 1922, the youngest of eight children, to Adolph and Minnie (Sauter) Kalepp on their family farm near Dorchester.
Life on the Kalepp farm, as for many others, was challenging at times and with no refrigeration available, Alice recalled helping her mother can lots of fruits, vegetables and meat and often preserving food in 20 gallon crocks for the winter. She helped her mother with the chickens and trading their eggs (30 dozen) at a time) at the CO-OP in town for dry goods, clothing and sewing material. Even though her your young life was difficult at times, the Kalepp's were a musical family and Alice fondly remembers tagging along with her brothers who played many barn dances which included her helping them clean out the hay, polish the floor with corn meal and neighbors then would come to dance. Her brothers played several instruments, She did not play, but was considered "Shirley Temple" of the group.
In 1932, Alice's family moved to Abbotsford and established Kalepp's Hitching Post, a local tavern which they operated for many years, during which time, she attended public school, graduating from Abbotsford High School in 1939. On August 11, 1945, Alice married Gilbert Arvin Kattre after his return from service during WWII. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford where they remained lifelong members.
During her lifetime, Alice or "Ally" as she was sometimes fondly referred to by family and friends, held various employment, including a family run restaurant (Gib's Cafe), family tavern (Kalepp's Hitching Post) and in later years she was employed by Security State Bank for 16 years, retiring in 1982. Alice would tell you that her most enjoyable job in life was being a supportive wife and mother and raising her three sons in the Christian Faith.
Alice enjoyed sports and was grandsons biggest fan, rarely missing an Abby Falcon game. Of all the things she enjoyed in life, spending time with family, especially grandchildren topped the list. Rarely a weekend went by without involving time spent with her granddaughters, grandsons, and most recently she always looked forward to visits from her great-grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her three sons, Clayton (Julie ) Kattre of Abbotsford, Rodney (Marsha) Kattre of Marshfield and Gil Kattre of Abbotsford; five grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Kattre of Oregon, WI, Tanner (Katie) Kattre of Brookfield, WI, Trevor (Jackie ) Kattre of Belmont, WI, Robin (Ryan) Boudreau of Iowa City, IA and Nicole (Andres) Moreno of Downers Grove, IL; ten great-grandchildren, Kyla Pearl Kattre, Kase Bradley Kattre, Kenley Lynn Kattre, Treyton Blaine Kattre, Cooper Bradley Kattre, Kellen Joseph Kattre, Chase Benjamin Kattre, Bella and Benjamin Boudreau and Sofia Moreno.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, two sisters and her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Gilbert Arvin Kattre.
A Memorial service, celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford with Reverend Donald Bruce officiating. Family and friends are welcome to gather at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service for visitation and fellowship. The Maurina- Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special and sincere Thank You for the care and support provided to Alice by the staff at Country Terrace Assisted Living, ICU/Critical Care at Marshfield Medical Center and to the Skilled Nursing/Hospice Care provided by the Dycora Transitional Health of Abbotsford.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 13, 2019