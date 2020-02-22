|
Alicia R. Mac Kinnon
Marshfield - Alicia R. Mac Kinnon (nee Reyes), 98, of Marshfield, WI, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Marshfield, WI. She was a longtime resident of Marshfield, WI and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Alicia was born near Torreon, Mexico to the late Donato and Maria (nee Balderrama) Reyes on August 8, 1921. She went to school in Torreon and Juarez, Mexico. Alicia worked as a bookkeeper for a customs house in El Paso, TX when she met her husband. Alicia married George E. Mac Kinnon, Jr. in 1955 and they moved to Marshfield, WI shortly thereafter. Along with her husband she was the owner of Alicia's Gift Shop in Marshfield during the 1960s. She also worked as a Spanish language teacher at MidState Technical Institute, served as a volunteer Spanish interpreter for the Marshfield Clinic/St. Josephs Hospital, and as clerk at Adler Pharmacy in the 1970s.
Alicia enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers. She mostly enjoyed receiving photos of her family and friends and decorating her kitchen walls with the photos. Alicia was involved in United Commercial Travelers (UCT), Campfire Girls, local Christian Women's and fundraising for the . She enjoyed attending events in Marshfield, especially programs held at the UW. Alicia was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Alicia is survived by her daughters Alicia (Tim) DeJarlais of Bozeman, MT, and Mary Mac Kinnon of Chicago, IL; son George E., III (Karen) MacKinnon, Salem, WI. She is also survived by grandchildren Adam (Jessica) and Ryan DeJarlais; Taylor, Grant (Ally S.) and Alyssa MacKinnon; and great-grandchildren Avery, Sam and Henry DeJarlais. She is further survived by her beloved nieces Cecelia Ramirez Davila, Leticia and Mariana Parra.
Alicia is preceded in death by her husband George and granddaughter Dannielle DeJarlais. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fernando, Guillermo, Dr. Herbert and William; sisters Eustolia (Nana) and Lucy; sister-in-law, Anna; brothers-in-law, Dr. Erasto Ramirez and Francisco Parra.
Funeral services will be held at a later date with Rembs Funeral Home, 300 S Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449, handling the arrangements. (https://www.rembsfh.com)
Memorial donations may be made in Alicia's name to the Dr. George E. Mac Kinnon Memorial Scholarship Fund (http://www.marshfieldareacommunityfoundation.org) or Chestnut Center for the Arts in Marshfield (https://chestnutarts.org).
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to House of Dove staff for the loving care they provided. The family is ever grateful to those who were a special part of Alicia's life especially Arlan & Priscilla Ferch, Silvia Moreno Martinez, Cindy & Rick Dischinger, and Ron, Linda & Lindsay Hertel who shared her many joys and enhanced her quality of life.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020