Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Marshfield, WI
Allan E. Schmidt


1932 - 2019
Allan E. Schmidt Obituary
Allan E. Schmidt

Marshfield - Allan E. Schmidt, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The visitation will be from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Wednesday at St. John's Catholic Church.

Allan was born on October 23, 1932 in Auburndale, to William and Anna (Krause) Schmidt. He married Darlene F. Cherney on September 7, 1957 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield.

Allan had been employed at Weyerhaeuser Company in Marshfield, for 46 years until his retirement.

Allan is survived by his wife, Darlene and their children, JoAnn (David) Lewer of Marshfield, Lila (Alan) Kamps of Verona, Richard "Rick" Schmidt of Marshfield and Ranea (Dan) Haight of Fort Wayne, IN. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Corey (Silvia) Purdy, and Rebecca, Dominic and Vincent Haight, and 1 great grandson, Henry Purdy. He is further survived by a sister, Betty (Don) Singstock and in-laws, Charles (Ruth) Cherney and Marlene Cherney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Wallace, Sidney, Clarence, Clifford, Lloyd, and Robert Schmidt and sisters, Eleanor (Frank) Weinfurter, Margaret (Louis) Stark and Irma (Bob) Gereaux, and brothers-in-law, Frank Weinfurter, Louis Stark, Bob Gereau and Louis Cherney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family who will designate a memorial at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
