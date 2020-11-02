Allan J. Breden
Marshfield - Allan J. Breden, 91, Marshfield
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Allan was chosen for heaven on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living with his wife and family at his side. We are so proud of the life he lived and the example he set for family, friends, and coworkers.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber and Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. The service will be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Allan was born on March 23, 1929 in Rock Falls, Wisconsin to Anton and Julia (Kilde) Breden. He attended Eau Claire High School and graduated in 1947. After graduation, he worked at Benson Optical where he met the love of his life, Patricia Robertson. They were united in marriage on August 26, 1950 in Eau Claire. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri when Allan was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served as a Master Sergeant in the Medical Corps. Following his service, they moved to La Crosse where he returned to work at Benson Optical. In 1956, they moved to Marshfield for Allan's new job at the Marshfield Clinic Optical. He worked there for 38 years before retiring but continued to work part-time in the career he loved. It was an honor for him to work for Marshfield Clinic and be part of its tremendous growth. He took pride in his work, earning the respect of many colleagues, and loved sharing his knowledge of his optical profession.
Allan was a craftsman who willingly shared his talents. He loved woodworking and completed numerous projects for many organizations and the family furniture business. He was an active church member at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where he helped refurbish the rectories at both Corpus Christi and Sacred Heart. As a Boy Scout leader, he was recognized with the BSA Certificate of Merit and encouraged his sons and grandsons to excel in scouting. He was a dedicated member of the Marshfield Genealogy Club and Marshfield Center for History and a charter member of the Historic Preservation Association. He enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends but avoided eating fish due to a steady diet of fish during the Depression era.
Allan was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family and was respected for his talents and principles by all who knew him. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed attending family reunions across the country. He loved his family and always had a twinkle in his eye and encouraging words for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and supported them in all their endeavors. He lived by the motto, "Life is uncertain, eat dessert first," which became a philosophy that his children and grandchildren have gladly adopted. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Allan is lovingly survived by his wife, Pat, children; Katheryn Wiesman of Sheboygan, Anthony Breden of Glen Ellyn, IL, Pamela (Kenneth) Steltenpohl of Howards Grove, Thomas (Joan) Breden of Marshfield, and Michael (Roxi) Breden of Neenah, grandchildren; Eric (Susan Boeldt) Wiesman, Julia (Benjamin) Sommerfeldt, Michael Wiesman, Emily Wiesman, Krista (Chad) Pell, Allan Paul (Haley) Breden, Lisa Konieczny, Kelsey (Aaron) Hahn, Jonathan (Kaitlyn) Steltenpohl, Gregory Steltenpohl, Elizabeth Breden, Timothy Breden, Peter Breden, Joshua (Mary) Breden, and Samuel Breden, and great grandchildren; Joseph Sommerfeldt, Breanna Somerfeldt, Kaitlyn Pell, Carter Pell, Oliver Krieghton, Rose Krieghton, Elowen Steltenpohl, Henry Hahn, Audrey Hahn, and Judah Breden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Arlyn Wiesman, and siblings; Alma Anderson, Orville Breden, Esther Bartniczak, Willard Breden, Ella Shafer, Richard Breden, and Harold Breden.
The family is very grateful for the care and kindness of the staff and management of The Aster these past 2 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation for Children's Miracle Network or interest of choice, Attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 or online at www.marshfieldclinic.org
.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
.