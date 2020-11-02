Kathy,

Kathy, I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. I too lost my dad a week ago. I know what you are going through. Keep his memories alive in your heart. I know my dad is in a better place and no longer in pain. May your faith in God help you through this sad time while you miss you dad. May he rest in peace. God bless you.

Nancy Seidl

Class of 1970

Classmate