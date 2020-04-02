|
Allan Leonard Kaatz, exemplary father and loyal husband, died peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Dorchester, WI after several days of visits and prayers with family and relatives under the care of Hope Hospice.
Born on November 13, 1941 to Leonard & Dorothy (Baesemann) Kaatz in Wausau, WI, Allan grew up in the town of Wein, attended Strupp school in the Town of Wein and also attended Edgar schools.
Allan married RaeJean (Leichtnam) on April 4, 1959. Over the next 14 years, they brought five kids into the world: Jayne, Jeff, Jody, Jamie and Krista, who was born on his birthday.
Allan raised his family on a dairy farm in Fremont, WI, worked for Schwan's Ice Cream and was also the local bread man. He started hauling milk in the fall of 1977 for Weyauwega Dairy and sold the farm and moved to Ogdensburg, WI and eventually started his own milk hauling business Kaatz Trucking in 1982. Allan moved to Curtiss, WI in 1983 and then Dorchester, WI in 1998.
Allan enjoyed being semi-retired to fully retired in 2017, during this time he was able to travel to Texas and Florida to get away in the winter months until they bought a house in Avon Park, FL in 2012. Allan enjoyed his time in Avon Park with the warm weather, taking walks, playing card games with friends, fishing and riding his Can-Am Spyder with his biker group.
Allan oved tractor pulling, if he wasn't pulling, he was watching. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and the Packers, going out to eat, fishing, traveling and watching his son Jamie and grandson Aaron play ball at the Dorchester Park.
Allan was a great husband and especially a great father. He loved seeing and talking to his children daily or whenever he was able to do so. He was especially proud to be a grandfather or Papa to: Amanda (Gabe Holl, Fiancé) Ropella, Justin (Andrea) Ropella; Bradley Kaatz & Felicia Kaatz, LeRoy, Sam (Jamie) & Rosanna Lehman; Samantha & Lindsey Verbeke; Rachel & Aaron Kaatz and Great Grandfather to: Cael & Ashton Lehman and Caleb (Kaatz) DeMaio.
Allan was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in May of 2019 and he tried everything he could do to fight it until the end. Everyone who knows Allan knows he is a fighter and gave it his all.
He is survived by his wife RaeJean, his daughter Jayne (Bob) Ropella, Inver Grover Heights MN, son Jeff (Barb), Manawa, daughter Jody (Jim) Verbeke, Shakopee, MN, son Jamie (Jenny), Dorchester and daughter Krista (Keith) Waters, Savage, MN. Also survived by Aunt's Grace Braund & Doris Naef. Brother in Law's; Donald (Shirley) Leichtnam, Rick (Debbie) Nowak, Randy Nowak and Rodney Nowak; Sister in Law's, Nancy (August Neider) and Lori Holtzheimer. Along with several cousins and many great friends, especially Roger & Joanne Stecker.
Allan is preceded in death by his parents Leonard & Dorothy and sister Eleanor and twin grandson's Joshua and Bryant Verbeke.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people donate to Hope Hospice in Medford, WI.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020