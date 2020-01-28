|
Allan M. Wolf
Spencer - ALLAN M. WOLF, age 61, of Spencer, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Loyal, WI, with Rev. Leo Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church, on Friday, from 9:30am until time of service.
Allan Merlin Wolf was born on April 13, 1958 in Marshfield, WI, to Norman F. and Monica A. (Bangart) Wolf. He was raised and received his education in Loyal, attending school at St. Anthony's Parochial School in Loyal, and graduating from Loyal High School in 1976. After high school, Allan attended Western Wisconsin Technical College and graduated with a degree in Commercial Arts. He held various jobs, including the Loyal Canning Company and at the family business, Wolf Sawmill. In 1983, Allan was hired and worked at Weyerhaeuser-Masonite in Marshfield, WI. He continued to work there for 37 years until present time.
Allan had many interests, but loved art and used his talents every chance he could. He was known for designing many Wolf shirts and posters for anniversaries and birthdays. Allan loved spending time with the family, always pulling pranks on those least expecting. He was the instigator in the family, and his humor was enjoyed by all. Allan also enjoyed gardening, hunting, making firewood, going to the woods with his 4-wheeler, bird watching, going to the casinos, and he had a great love for animals, especially his pets Babe and Ginger.
He is survived his parents: Norman and Monica Wolf of Spencer; 5 brothers and 9 sisters: Joseph (Debra) Wolf of Medford, Marlene (John) Holdal of Marshfield, Lorraine (David) Deegan of Loyal, Edward (Annmarie) Wolf of Jim Falls, Theresa (Devery) Hilt of Stratford, Kay (Keith) Raatz of Spencer, Lyle (Julie) Wolf of Medford, Donna (Robert) Olson of Spencer, Debra (Jody) Brecht of Loyal, Tina (Mike) Berres of Loyal, Cindy (Brian) Benz of Loyal, Daniel (Jessica) Wolf of Greenwood, Barbara (Kevin) Dampier of Park Falls and William Wolf of Medford. He also is survived by 90 nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Anthony and Mercedes Bangart, and Frank and Mildred Wolf; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Allan also had a beloved dog, Sassy, who died on January 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted in Allan's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or the Clark County Humane Society.
