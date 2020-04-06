|
Allen E. Sternitzky
Marshfield - Allen E. Sternitzky, 81, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Due to the gathering restrictions a private memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield, with Rev. David Faulkner officiating. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:00 am (CST) on Thursday, April 9. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Allen was born on October 30, 1938 in Granton, to Edwin and Leona (Kalsow) Sternitzky and was a graduate of Granton High School. He married Judith A. Brock on August 16, 1969 in Stratford.
Allen worked as an auto body technician most of his life and had been employed at V & H Auto, was self employed and then at Rapids Ford and Midstate Truck until his retirement. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Marshfield Eagles Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, and their children, Mark Sternitzky of Park Falls, Monica (Darin) Rood of Menomonie, Maribeth (Scott) Pankratz, Matt (Patti) Sternitzky and Marlea (Jeremy) Lucas, all of Marshfield. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Madison, Emma and Ryan Rood, Trayton, Jayden and Chase Pankratz, Lincoln and Raegan Sternitzky and Gavin and Cadence Lucas. He is further survived by a brother, Gary (Joyce) Sternitzky of Granton and a sister, Ann Schlinsog of Marshfield.
He was predeceased by his parents and a daughter, Maria.
Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield or Marshfield Area . .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020