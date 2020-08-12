Allen J. "Jim" BeslerAuburndale - Allen James (Jim) Besler of Auburndale, passed away Monday August 10th, 2020 with family by his side at the Marshfield Medical Center. Jim was born April 23rd, 1944 at Holy Cross Hospital in Merrill Wi. to Raymond and Ione (Lupton) Besler.His education began in Gleason attending 1st through 8th grade and continued with graduating from Merrill High School in 1962. Jim furthered his education by attending the Lincoln Teachers College as well as the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.Jim was united in marriage to Barbara Woodward on September 5th, 1964. During their years together they raised two children, Todd Jon and Jayme Lynn. A love of travel allowed them to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a trip to Europe. Last year they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.He spent 17 years with Weyerhauser in Marshfield before moving on to self-employment when he purchased Creative Paint & Decorating. Jim enjoyed being involved throughout his business years within the Marshfield community. Not only was he active in Jaycees and the Elks Club, he coached little league and played slow pitch ball for several years. Weekends were spent fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes, and pulling his kids around the lake on inner tubes and teaching them to water ski at the cottage on Pier Lake. Jim enjoyed watching any and every sport imaginable. Packers, Badgers and Brewers being his favorites. If the lights came on at Beell Stadium, or the local ball diamonds, he would walk over to watch a game.Jim and Barb moved to the Eau Pleine Flowage in 1992. They began a new chapter in life with retirement. An active life was continued with annual family weekends as well as 4th of July celebrations and bean bag tournaments. Even though he grumbled about these; we knew he secretly loved it. Jim was an active member of the BEPCO organization, the Green Valley Snowmobile Club, and in more recent years a Tuesday morning breakfast club was created. With retirement also came the ability to spend winters in Playa Del Carmen Mexico. Everyone was invited to come visit any time they wanted.Jim is survived by his Wife Barbara, his Daughter Jayme Besler-Altman (Rob Fink), his Daughter-In-Law Mary Besler, his Grandchildren Alicia Bagley (Jonathon Gilson), Benjamin Altman, Abbey Besler (Cody Guldan), and Danielle Martin (Alexander Martin), Great Grandchildren Lukas, Madison, Makayla, and Macy. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Ione, his son Todd, two infant sons, and one infant daughter.Funeral arrangements have been made with Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home with Visitation hours beginning at 4:00pm on Monday August 17th 2020 lasting until 7:00pm. A service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshfield at 11:00am with a visitation 1 hour prior to service on Tuesday August 18th. Pastor Lourdes Magalhaes will conduct the service.Although flowers are nice, the family would prefer donations that can be used to create memorials in Jim's name.