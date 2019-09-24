Services
Gesche Funeral Home Inc
4 S Grand Ave
Neillsville, WI 54456
(715) 743-3322
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Allen "Otis" Weirick


1950 - 2019
Allen "Otis" Weirick Obituary
Allen "Otis" Weirick

Granton - Allen "Otis" Weirick, age 68, of Granton, WI died, after a long illness, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, WI.

Allen Weirick was born on November 29, 1950 in Chicago, IL the son of Wilbur and Aida (Williamson) Weirick. In 1957, Otis's family moved to the Shortville area south of Neillsville, where they had purchased a farm. Otis attended schools in the Shortville area and then graduated from Neillsville High School in 1969. Shortly after high school he was drafted in the United States Army and served two years before being honorably discharged. Otis had worked and lived in other parts of the country, but returned to Granton by the early 1980's. He worked 20+ years at Weyerhauser before retiring. His hobbies included hunting, especially deer hunting and tending to his garden.

He is survived by his brothers, Bill (Darlene) Weirick of Gleason, WI and Bob (Eileen) Garrett of West Virginia, along with nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Brian and a sister, Maurine.

A Memorial Service for Otis will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5th.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Otis's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
