|
|
Alvin E Berres
Marshfield - Age 90, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Committal services will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the church in Marshfield from 9AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer will belong to his sons and daughter.
Alvin was born on June 24, 1928 in Little Rose, the son of Joseph and Loretta (Greiner) Berres. His family resided in Edson, WI until moving to Marshfield. He was united in marriage to Donna Mae Etten on July 12, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson. Alvin started his work career as a truck driver later becoming a foreman at Hub City Foods in Marshfield retiring after 37 years.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and also a member of Teamster Union for 38 years. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, bowling, going hunting occasionally doing some "road hunting".
Alvin is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Donna Mae; his children Mark (Linda) Berres of Marshfield, Dean (Lisa) Berres of Marshfield, Lori (James) Guenther of Appleton, Steven Berres of San Tan Valley, AZ, Scott (Julie) Berres of Rosemont, MN and Brian (Tarra) Berres of Chili; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Joan Ladowski, a sister Janet; two brothers: Clarence and Gerald and his beloved canine companion "Penny".
In lieu of flowers, the Berres Family is requesting that any memorials in Alvin's name be directed to a local pet shelter of your own choosing.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Laura and Melissa, for taking care of Alvin (Dad) for the last 14 months.
Alvin's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 18, 2019