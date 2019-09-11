|
Amy M. Mancil
Rudolph - Amy M. Mancil, age 41, of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Town of Seneca.
A memorial visitation for Amy will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. There will be a sharing of memories beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday.
Amy was born on June 6, 1978 to Stanley Kuhn and Laura Mancil. She worked as an auditor for a local hotel and took inventory for various local businesses. She married Angel Brown in October 2014. That marriage later ended in divorce.
Amy enjoyed taking long car rides in the fall to see the colors, playing card games with her family, spending time around a campfire and playing with her beloved dog Violet. Amy's greatest enjoyment was the time she was able to spend with her son, Uriaha.
Amy is survived by her father Stanley Kuhn of Wisconsin Rapids, siblings Joey (Emily) Kuhn of Hancock, Ray (Melissa) Cornwell of Wisconsin Rapids, Alicia Cornwell of Horicon, Josie (Peter) Lang of Wisconsin Rapids, Stephanie Trevean of Hancock and Christine Kuhn of West Bend, aunts and uncles Roger (Kathy) Mancil, Cliff Mancil and Janet Baker, nephews Hunter, Alec, Aiden, Remington and Jameson, niece Kenley, former spouse Angel Mancil and cousin Walter Mancil. She is further survived by other cousins, extended family and friends.
Amy was preceded in death by her mother Laura Mancil and grandparents Walter and Alice Mancil and Harry "Hank" and Beulah Kuhn, aunts Leta Batson and Carol Mancil.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019