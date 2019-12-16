|
|
Andrew R. Reif
Marshfield - Andrew R. "Butch" Reif, 97, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. The Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly will form a guard of honor. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 6:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Andrew was born on August 28, 1922 in Rozellville to August and Mary (Brinkman) Reif where attended St. Andrew's Parochial School. He married Rose O. Bohman on September 6, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. She died on March 1, 1997.
After their marriage, the Reif's farmed in the Town of Lincoln until their retirement in 1985. They then moved to Marshfield where he resided until the present time. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus John Eisen Council #1977 and the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Janet (Thomas) Wilatoski of Marshfield and 2 grandsons, John (Sueanne) Wilatoski and Robert Wilatoski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019