Angeline 'Angie' Konopa



Angeline 'Angie' Konopa, 89 passed away in Phoenix, AZ on August 21, 2020. Angie graduated from Marshfield Senior HS in 1949.



She leaves behind sisters, Benita Diers and Ethel Konopa of Marshfield, brother Edward and Phyllis Konopa of Sun City, AZ and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









