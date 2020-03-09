|
Anita E. (Marden) Lulloff
Neillsville - Anita Emma (Marden) Lulloff was born November 21, 1924, in a log cabin with no electricity or running water on the Ratsch acreage northeast of Neillsville to Emma (Nowek) and Herman Ratsch. She passed on March 7, 2020, at age 95 under the compassionate care of the Riverside Assisted Living staff and Ascension Home Care.
Anita was a kind, caring, serving, conversive, humble, farm-raised, hardworking, witty and loving person who was raised on farming acreage during the bottom of the depression years. After attending the Reed School for eight years, she graduated with excellent grades. Although wanting to attend "high school", it was the norm at that time for eighth grade graduates to stay on the farm to work or enter the work force.
Anita married Glenn Marden in Neillsville in 1942. After his passing in 1953, she worked at Quicker's Dairy Bar for 9 years while raising her three sons Jerry, Ronnie & Randy.
In 1960, she married Robert (Bob) Lulloff who brought his three children Mike, Tom and Kathy to the marriage. They were married for 51 years before his passing. In addition to raising their 6 children, she worked alongside Bob in the Neillsville community in his many capacities. Most notably, Bob & Anita owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store for 25 years, serving the greater Clark County Area until their retirement in 1992.
Anita had many interests including golf, bowling, camping, growing her little gardens, canning, Ginger & Julie May, flying in their small plane, playing her guitar, dancing, love of family, and of course, "her" Green Bay Packers and "her" Aron Rodgers. She also was very involved in the United Church of Christ and volunteered at Neillsville Care and Rehab until she was 90ish.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands (Glenn and Robert) as well as her seven siblings of Robert (Marie) Ratsch, Harold (Irene) Ratsch, Clarence (Dorothy) Ratsch; Edna (Carl) Steffen, Luella (Fredrick Daniels) / (David Bragg) Bragg, Mary (Iris) Ratsch, baby Walter Ratsch and stepson Tom Lulloff.
Anita was loved and survived by children Jerry (Sharon Lloyd) Marden, Spencer, WI; Ron (Teri) Marden, Kansas City, MO; Randy Marden, Neillsville, WI; Kathy (Lulloff) Albers, Jacksonville, FL; and Michael R. Lulloff, Odessa, TX. In addition, she is survived by sister-in-law, Donna (Lulloff) Seltrecht, several nephews & nieces, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Anita lived with a great resiliency and spiritual strength.
Visitation will be from 10:00AM - 11:00AM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the United Church of Christ followed by the service, interment at the Neillsville Cemetery, ending with lunch at the United Church of Christ in Neillsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anita's Annual Christmas Fund (C/O United Church of Christ, 515 W 2nd St, Neillsville, WI 54456). This fund was established in 2011 in honor of Anita with its purpose to help those in need during each Christmas season. It has served a specific and unique purpose every year since.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020