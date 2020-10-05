1/1
Anita M. Hager
Anita M. Hager

Wisconsin Rapids - Anita M. Hager, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, at her residence under the loving care of her husband Herb and Aspirus Hospice.

Anita was born on March 18, 1935, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to parents Albert and Marion Burr. She married Herb Hager on June 30, 1956, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids for 27 years until her retirement in 1997.

Anita loved traveling the world making wonderful memories with her husband and travel friends. She enjoyed reading and prided herself on having every Danielle Steel book in her personal library. She was a detailed planner and hosted countless family gatherings and potlucks to celebrate all the Hager family happenings and holidays. And no gathering was complete without a game or two of Scrabble. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, collecting Willow Tree Angels and birdhouses, and spending time with her many friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than life itself. They affectionately called her "Grandma Wheelchair", and she never let the wheelchair stop her from attending their many activities. She was a true inspiration to all who were fortunate to know her.

Anita is survived by her husband Herb of 64 years and their five children Diana (Lee) Weber of Brooklyn, WI; Debbie (Mike) Solberg of Galesville, WI; Peggy (Bruce) King of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Alan (Cindy) Hager of Eagan, MN; and Curt (Julie) Hager of El Paso, IL. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren (Clayton, Spencer, Brooke, Justin, Staci, Nathan, Mikayla, Jimmy, Ryan and Dylan) and 9 great-grandchildren (Olive, Lucy, Porter, Alli, Jackson, Dexter, Cole, Parker and Liam).

Anita was preceded in death by her parents and siblings David, Barbara and Albert Junior.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 10, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to Mass. Special memorials and music will begin in the church promptly at 10:45. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Out of concern for public health and safety, face masks will be required and social distancing measures enforced for the visitation, funeral service and luncheon.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids is honored to be assisting the Hager family.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
