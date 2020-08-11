Ann Kaiser
Stratford - Ann Kaiser, Stratford, WI, went willingly and peacefully to her Creator on August 10, 2020 after defying the odds-makers by holding diabetes and heart disease at bay for 55 and 28 years, respectively.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, at 11:00 a.m. Ann's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will proceed the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
.
Ann was born on July 25, 1940 in Bevent, WI, to parents John and Verona (Kurszewski) Fliss. She attended school in Shantytown, WI and then Mosinee, WI until the ripe old age of 15 when she moved to Stratford to live with and work for her aunt and uncle in Diermeier's IGA.
She met the love of her life, Norman Kaiser, at the age of 18 at Riverside Ballroom in Stratford. Norman, who was fed up after being harassed by his buddies for not having a girlfriend, declared he would ask the next girl out of the bathroom to dance. That girl was Ann. Immediately smitten, Norman gave Ann a ride home that night and about a year later proposed marriage. Ann, a woman with a quiet and quaint sense of humor, initially told Norman "no" but immediately changed that to "just kidding" after Norman dropped the ring in disbelief.
In addition to her sense of humor, Ann will be remembered by family and friends for her ability to turn "just snacks" into a meal that feeds 40, her always full cookie and candy dishes, her ability to tackle unchartered territory (driver's license at age 43, Facebook at age 79) and her tolerant and loving attitude toward all.
Ann is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Norman Kaiser, her nine children, Deb (Tom) Hayes, Roy (Karin) Kaiser, Diane (Dave) Austin, Allan (Shari) Kaiser, Randy (Cheryl) Kaiser, Lori (Jon) Kaiser-Balz, Robin (Sarah) Kaiser, Robert (Judy) Kaiser, all of Stratford, and Cindy (Gary) Dieringer of Marshfield, WI. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren (all of whom will claim they were her favorite) and 6 great grandchildren. She was also looking forward to meeting three additional grandchildren yet this year.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers Ludwig (Elsie) Fliss and John (Cynthia) Fliss, sister Emily (Clarence) Burant, and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorial gifts to either of the following tax-deductible organizations: 1) Auxillary to the Stratford VFW Post 6352; or 2) Neil Family Pediatric Diabetes Fund, which funds a camp to educate young diabetics about how to live with their disease. Checks addressed to one of these two organizations may be mailed to Diane Austin, 119151 Balsam Road, Stratford WI 54484. Your memorial gift will be acknowledged by the family before being sent to the charity.
The Sauter-Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com