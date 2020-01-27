|
Anna D. Magnin
Marshfield - Anna D. Magnin, the unwavering spirit and foundation of our family passed away on January 21, 2020 after a long and great life.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 9:30 am on Saturday until service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Anna was born December 29, 1926 in Tempe, AZ daughter of Hugh and Pearl (Tufts) Magill. She moved at an early age to Blanchester, Ohio where she grew up with her siblings. Anna met her life partner and husband of 72 years, George Magnin, while attending nursing school in Cincinnati, Ohio. They married in Blanchester on June 21, 1947. Their early years were spent in Kodiak, Alaska where George served in the U.S. Medical Training program. They moved to Marshfield, WI in 1952 where they raised their family and remained the rest of their lives.
Anna loved hunting, fishing, snowshoeing and especially time spent at the cottage in Mellen, WI where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was also a long-time fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
She'll always be remembered for her great spirit and family loyalty.
Anna is survived by her sons, George (Kay), Dave (Linda), Dan (Sandy) and grandchildren, Jonathan, Peter (Alyssa), Paige, Luke and Payton
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, William Lewis, Harold, and Bud and a sister, Mildred.
The family has great appreciation for the great facility and care provided by the House of the Dove Hospice Home in Marshfield. Please provide memorials in Anna's name.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020