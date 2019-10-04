|
|
Anne R. Hahm
Chili - Anne R. Hahm, 95, Chili, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home in the Town of Lynn.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Lincoln-Rock Cemetery, Town of Rock, Clark County.
Anne was born on July 7, 1924 in Coloma, to Arlie and Ann K'Smith. She was united in marriage to William M. Hahm on September 21, 1946 in Marshfield. He died on June 16, 2015.
Anne was a longtime member of the Pittsville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her time knitting and crocheting with Pat Berkholtz. She crocheted kitchen hand towels for the Clark County Fair and the Clark County Division of Aging and Disability. She was grateful for the visits from Patsy from the Neillsville Meals on Wheels Program and all the great care she received from her doctors at the Marshfield Clinic Health System. She will be missed by her dog and cat.
She is survived by a son, Freddie (Carol) Hahm of Chili, and 2 daughters, Louanne (Jerry) Flink of Colby and Suzanne (Richard) Forst of Stratford. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, grandsons, Thomas and Craig Hahm, a great grandson, Joshua McGrath, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 4, 2019