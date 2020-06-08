Annette M. Guden
Marshfield - Annette M. Guden, 87, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the family farm surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Keith Kitzhaber and Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Auburndale. A visitation will take place from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Wednesday with a rosary starting at 3:30 pm, all at Rembs Funeral Home, and from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Thursday.
Annette was born on November 22, 1932 in Greenwood to Elmer and Mabel (Sherman) Rossman. She attended Greenwood school and graduated from Owen High School. She married Arthur N. Guden Jr. on June 10, 1954, in Owen. He passed away on January 25, 2007. In her early years she was employed as a licensed beautician. She later farmed with her husband in the town of Richfield until retiring when they moved to Marshfield. After her retirement, she worked for Figi's.
Annette had a passion for cats, and she enjoyed embroidering, sewing, bird watching, gardening, canning, nature, being outdoors, and taking countryside car rides. She also loved spending time and having gatherings with her family.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Keith) Kay, Larry (Bernice) Guden, Jackie David, Norbert (Chris) Guden, John (Tammy) Guden, Agnes (Jeff) Scholzen, Carol (Tim) Zschernitz, and Chuck (Lisa) Guden, son-in-law, David Burkart, 19 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Marilyn Burkart.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of Three Oaks Health Services, DaVita Dialysis, Safe Haven Assisted Living, Marshfield Senior Services, and Ascension Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
