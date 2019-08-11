|
Anthony L. Eilers
Marshfield - Anthony L. Eilers,age 89, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully Saturday August 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Ascension Hospice Services, which was a great support to the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, Marshfield on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Barry Saylor officiating. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and his grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Military Rites will be conducted after the service by American Legion Post No. 54. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Anthony L. Eilers was born on May 30, 1930 in Marshfield, WI to Olive (Harter) and Aloysius Eilers.
Tony Eilers is a veteran of the Korean War, drafted in November 1951 at the age of 21. Tony spent his entire time in Korea along the front lines. Because he served up front he would earn 4 points each month and with 36 points had earned his return home in March 1953. Tony later wrote his life story in a book he called "Life is Short".
On August 17, 1955 Tony married the love of his life, Mildred C. Kaiser, and started farming his family's farm, keeping the farm in the family until 1989. In 1966 Tony would go on to work at the Marshfield Post Office where he retired from in 1990.
In 1955, Tony's brother in-law was in need of a cook at a youth camp in Montana, so he and his wife Millie would work there for 6 weeks every summer for 6 years.
Tony was an avid outdoors man and dedicated Brewers baseball fan. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time at his cabin cooking maple syrup.
Tony and Millie are devoted and active members of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Tony's faith has always been an important part of his life.
Tony is survived by his loving wife Mildred and their 8 children: Terri (Dan) Lauer, Randy (Diane), Christie (Jim) Tiry, Rick (Vicki), Janet (Bill) Stuart, Roger (Robin), Julie (Perry) Peterson and Russ (Jessica). Tony will also be fondly remembered by his 23 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Tony is further survived by his sister Betty Jozwiak of Stratford, WI, brother Bernie (JoAnn) Eilers of Tempe, AZ, and sister in-law Mary Lou Eilers of Marshfield, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents Olive (Harter) and Aloysius Eilers; his sisters: Lorraine Steines, Marie Theurer and Kate Kaiser; his brother Donald; brother in-laws: Edward Jozwiak, Ray Steines, Rudy Theurer and Joe Kaiser; and his mother and father in-law Thecla (Wagner) and Mathias Kaiser.
Tony was a devoted husband of 64 years, loving father, proud grandfather and caring uncle. He so much enjoyed his life with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony will always be remembered for his kind and wonderful heart and the unconditional love and support he showed us all.
Go with God, Dad. Thanks for everything you did to give us a good life and a great start. We love you always and forever.
