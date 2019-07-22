|
Sister Antoinette Bangart, FMSA was born Beatrice Helen Bangart on February 7, 1940, on her parents dairy farm in the town of Day, Marathon County, Wisconsin. Beatrice was the third child of Anton and Mercedes (Kloos) Bangart. She received her education at St. Andrew's grade school in Rozellville, WI. She attended high school at St. Rose Convent in LaCross, WI. After high school she joined the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africe as a Postulant. Beatrice took the name of Sister Antoinette in honor of her dad, when she professed her final vows before Cardinal Cushing, in Boston, MA on May 12, 1959. Sister received a degree in Domestic Science from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. She was then assigned to Zambia, Africa where she taught Domestic Science to the local students. Sister was also assigned to Uganda, East Africa. Sister Antoinette spent 50+ years of Missionary service in Africa.
Sister Antoinette was the devoted sister of Monica Wolf & her husband Norman of WI, Marilyn Brumbaugh & her husband Roy of SD, Darlene Harmon & her husband Jan of MO, Jane Pankratz & her husband Dennis, Jim Bangart & his wife Jenny, Donald Bangart , Charlie Bangart & his wife Judy, all of WI, and the late JoAnne Aschebrock, Patricia Bangart, Terry, and Tom Bangart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rozellville with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:30 am until service time at the church.
