Ardith "Ardy" M. Hendrickson
Stevens Point - Ardith "Ardy" M. Hendrickson, age 82, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter on Friday July 10, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1938 in the Town of Green Grove in Clark County. She is the daughter of the late Alfred and Frieda (Molle) Hendrickson. Her marriage to Larry Fritsch took place on Feb. 8, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI. The couple later divorced after 28 years of marriage.
Ardy had worked for WYTE, WSPT, Midwest Communications, St. Michaels hospital, Sentry and Copps. She owned a clothing store for 5 years in downtown Stevens Point and worked with her husband years ago starting and building Larry Fritsch Cards mail order business.
She was a member of the Dorcas circle, Yahs group, Lady's Altar Guild at St. Paul Lutheran and taught Sunday school and bible school in her younger years.
She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, theatre, music, crafts, watching and cheering on the Packers, coloring with friends and especially attending her grandchildren's events and spending time with her family and friends. A memorial in her name will be established at a later date.
Survivors include her daughter; Jane Fritsch of Stevens Point. Daughter-in-law; Sue Fritsch of Stevens Point. Six Grandchildren; Jeremy (Jenna) Fritsch, Jaycie (Brandon) Stremkowski, Allison (Nick) Swain, Jesse, Jadee & Jakob (Jaylyn Lepak) Gavin. Eight Great grandchildren; Elodie, Emma, Tatumn, Leo, Teddy, Luke, Jersey & Remi. Two sisters; Karen (Ron) Seefeldt of Oconto Falls, WI. and Darlene Dommer of Oshkosh. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Jeff, sister Delores Buse and brother-in-law Milton Dommer.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 1919 Wyatt Ave. in Stevens Point. Pastor Steve Hulke will officiate. Burial will take place in Spencer, WI.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point and from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the Church on Wednesday morning. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.