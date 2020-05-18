|
Arlene E. Updyke
Marshfield - Arlene E. Updyke, 91, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Due to gathering restrictions a memorial service will be held at Rembs Funeral Home at a later date. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Town of McMillan, Marathon County.
Arlene was born on December 30, 1928 in the Town of McMillan, Marathon County, to Elmer and Ella (Krauter) Luchterhand. She was united in marriage to Floyd L. Updyke in 1961. He died on November 27, 1993.
Arlene is survived by her son, Larry (Kathy) Updyke of Hewitt, a stepdaughter, Darlene (Jim) Meier of Florida and a step granddaughter, Jenny (Jason) Schubert of Oak Creek. She is further survived by her sister, Marie Koch of Abbotsford, and brothers, Roger (Lorraine) Luchterhand of Hewitt and Karl (Clarice) Luchterhand of Edgerton.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and a loving granddaughter, Lindsay Updyke.
Memorials may be designated to St. Peter's Lutheran Church (Town of McMillan) Building Fund or St. Peter's Ladies Aid.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 18 to May 20, 2020