Arlene K. (Harding) Lord, 89, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield, circled around with love from her family.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. The visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday and from 11:00 am until service time on Friday, all at Rembs Funeral Home.
Arlene was born on January 12, 1930 in Chili, to Lewis and Laura (Duvall) Andrew.
She was united in marriage to Edward K. Harding on January 26, 1951 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville. They had seven children, Wayne, Dennis, Gail, Terry, Vicky, Tracy and Lisa. She also had 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Arlene lost the love of her life, Edward, on July 1, 1977. She later married Linus Lord who is also deceased.
Arlene will be remembered as the peace maker. She was a strong, independent woman. She spent many years enjoying square dancing and dedicating her time to her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husbands, her daughter, Gail Foemmel and brothers, Robert and Warren Andrews.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends and will never be forgotten and always in our hearts.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 2, 2019