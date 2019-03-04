|
Arlene M. Swenson
Marshfield - Arlene Mary Swenson, age 90, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 112 East 11th. Street Marshfield, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 with Reverend Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Tuesday.
Arlene was born on April 5, 1928 in Stratford, WI to Harry and Monica (Heman) Weber. She attended Stratford High School graduating in 1945. On February 25, 1948 she married Ronald Swenson and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.
She worked at Automatic Electric in Chicago for 2 years and then was employed at LaMere Photography for 30 years. Arlene enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cottage on Pier Lake with family and their two Siberian Husky's Shemya and Kushi.
She is survived by her three children, Lynette (Bruce) Setser of Wisconsin Rapids, Rhonda (Jeff) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN, and Ron (Anne) Swenson of Stevens Point, Three granddaughters, Renell (Peter) Papadakis, Emily (Jim) Dennison, Jhanna (Joey) Kwiatkowski, six great-grandchildren, Miah & Danica Troyer, Lauren & Lindsey Dennison, Noah & Ezra Kwiatkowski and one sister Florence Waldner of Eureka, MT.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Tonya Vossekuil.
The family would like to thank Ascension At Home Hospice, especially Lynn, Jessica and Matt for their loving care given to Arlene.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 4, 2019