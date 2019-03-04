Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Arlene Swenson
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
112 East 11 th . Street
Marshfield, WI
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery,
Marshfield, WI
Arlene M. Swenson


Marshfield - Arlene Mary Swenson, age 90, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 112 East 11th. Street Marshfield, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 with Reverend Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

Arlene was born on April 5, 1928 in Stratford, WI to Harry and Monica (Heman) Weber. She attended Stratford High School graduating in 1945. On February 25, 1948 she married Ronald Swenson and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.

She worked at Automatic Electric in Chicago for 2 years and then was employed at LaMere Photography for 30 years. Arlene enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cottage on Pier Lake with family and their two Siberian Husky's Shemya and Kushi.

She is survived by her three children, Lynette (Bruce) Setser of Wisconsin Rapids, Rhonda (Jeff) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN, and Ron (Anne) Swenson of Stevens Point, Three granddaughters, Renell (Peter) Papadakis, Emily (Jim) Dennison, Jhanna (Joey) Kwiatkowski, six great-grandchildren, Miah & Danica Troyer, Lauren & Lindsey Dennison, Noah & Ezra Kwiatkowski and one sister Florence Waldner of Eureka, MT.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Tonya Vossekuil.

The family would like to thank Ascension At Home Hospice, especially Lynn, Jessica and Matt for their loving care given to Arlene.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
