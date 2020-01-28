|
Arlene M Will
Colby - Arlene Marie "Tootie" Will
Age 94, of Colby, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Waterford in Colby.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with visitation starting at 11 AM until time of service at Saint Mary Help of Christian Parish in Colby with Rev. Joseph Redfern officiating. A luncheon will follow. Her committal will be held privately in the parish cemetery at a later date.
Arlene was born October 10, 1925 in Riplinger, WI, the daughter of Lloyd and Julia (Johnson) Hebert. She graduated from Unity High School. Arlene was united in marriage to Ralph John Will on April 14, 1945 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church. Sadly, Ralph passed away on December 10, 2009. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm and milk hauling business. Arlene had provided bookkeeping services for both businesses and tax services for the local community.
Her hobbies included baking, gardening, golfing, sewing, taking her grandkids fishing and camping, square dancing with her dance partner Ralph. She also was a 4-H leader and a member of Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her children: Jude (Terry) Zrutskie of Palm Bay, FL, JoAnn (Duane "Biff") Runge of Colby, Robert (Kim) Will of Colby, Lynette (Dave Dudley) Will of Marshfield and Rona Will of River Falls; her grandchildren: Tammy (Curt), Marlee, Shannah (Thad), Tayt, Dana (Ben), Shane (Wendy), Jessica (Jeff), Trisha (Derik), Adam (Kathy), Dillon, Courtney (Scott) and Cole; 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Arlene is further survived by a sister Virgene "Tiny" Zahn of Spencer; three sisters-in-law: Shirley Hebert of Abbotsford, Zona Edblom of Colby, Doris Schilling of Abbotsford and one brother-in-law Dick Oestreich of Spencer along with many other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, a daughter Wendee, four brothers and three sisters.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care at Waterford of Colby and of Aspirus Hospice.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020