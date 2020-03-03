Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Armin Walsh
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Armin "Butch" Walsh

Armin "Butch" Walsh

Marshfield - Armin Peter "Butch" Walsh, age 94, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield. Military rites will be held at the funeral home with his son, Greg, playing Going Home on the bag pipes. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Marshfield from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later time.

Butch was born in Pearson, WI on June 21, 1925 the son of Chauncey and Kathryn (Wonders) Walsh. At a young age he moved to Corinth and residing there until moving to Marshfield in 1937. He was drafted into service for his country in 1943 until 1945. Butch saw action in North Africa and all of Italy with the 814th Engineer Battalion Repair or Demolish Company. He received many Medals and Citations including the Battle Star

His marriage to Virginia Genett ended in divorce. Butch was married to Rita Pueschner and they raised nine children in 52 years of wedded bliss. Rita passed away Easter Sunday, 2008. Butch was then married to Shirley Woltmann, between them they had 74 grand and great-grandchildren.

Butch is survived by his wife: Shirley; sons: Donald (Patricia) Pueschner, Greg (Beth) Walsh, David (Ida) Walsh and Terry (Sally) Walsh; his daughters: Charlene Pueschner and Kay Schaad; daughter-in-laws: Kathy Schumacher, Patty Pueschner, Debora Castellano, Constance Pueschner-Wallace and Rosalin Pueschner; sisters: Mary Walsh and Darlene Sommerville and brother: Pat (Rosie) Walsh along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Robert and Jack; sister: Geraldine; three sons: David Schumacher, Gordon Pueschner and Joel Walsh; son-in-law: William Schaad, brother-in-law: Dean Sommerville and grandson: Kory Walsh.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
