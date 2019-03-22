|
|
Arne V. Ruha
Stratford - Arne V. Ruha, 76, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center due to complications from a brain hemorrhage.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until Service time.
Arne was born on November 19, 1942 in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Esther (Johnson) Ruha. He was a 1961 graduate of Ondossagon High School in Ashland. He then attended Ashland Teacher's College, graduating in 1963. After his education he taught grades 7-8 in Florence, WI. Wanting to complete his degree in education he entered Northland College and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1966. A Master's Degree was obtained from UW Superior in 1970. More graduate studies were done at UW Stevens Point with an emphasis on Environmental Education and Geography.
In the Fall of 1966, he began teaching Grade 6 at Stratford Elementary School with 32 students. During his time in Stratford he taught over 1300 of the most unique students who enjoyed folk dancing, air tours and hiking trips to the Mead Wildlife Area. He retired from teaching in 1992.
During the next 20 years he worked with dedicated, hardworking people at Passenger Security at Central Wisconsin Airport and at the Stratford Branch of the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier.
Arne was a member of the Stratford Lions Club and promoted the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin as a board member and transporter of eye tissue. His eyes were donated for research. He was a member of the Stratford Area Historical Society of which he served as treasurer at the present time. During Stratford Heritage Days he worked with the late Friday night crew preparing and selling brats and burgers. (What a great crew to work with.) With an interest in the environment he volunteered at the Mead as a teacher and board member.
In 1981 he married the love of his life, Gladys Mikes at his home in the Town of Frankfort. She survives. He is also survived by a sister, Marcine Roscoe, a brother, John Ruha and a sister-in-law Mary Ruha. He is further survived by in-laws from his wife's family, Bev Matke, Carmen (Larry) Ganter, Sharon (Andrew) Altenhofen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, a brother Arthur and friends: Dave Brandt, Dan Storry, Jim Knoll, Marv Shufult and Ron Wood. His hobbies included bowling, cooking, baking, reading, fishing, gardening, spending time at the cabin on Long Lake and making firewood. Other things he enjoyed doing included putting together events and parties, entertaining, taking care of his vehicles, volunteering, spending time with his nieces and nephews and doing things with and for Gladys.
His cremains will be scattered on the waters of Long Lake in Rib Lake and Lake Superior. HOME AT LAST!!
In lieu of flowers please do a kindness or good deed for others in Arne's memory. A memorial will be designated later.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
"Actions speak louder than words!"
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 22, 2019