Arnold "Arnie" Bauer
Spencer - Arnold "Arnie" George Bauer, 73, of Spencer, passed away, July 30, 2019 peacefully at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Arnie the son of Albert and Alice (Rottscheit) Bauer was born November 15, 1945, in Marshfield. In 1964 he graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson Iowa and from Sioux City Barber College in 1965. On November 30, 1968 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Sandra Bellcock at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City, IA.
In 1969 he owned his first barber shop in Sac City, IA until the family moved to Spencer, WI in 1989. In 1989, he opened Bauer's Drive In and Arnie's Barber and Styling. He owned and operated Bauer's Drive In and served the best homemade root beer, soft serve ice cream, burgers, fries and more until 2003. He was known to socialize and get to know all of his customers.
Arnie's barber shop was known for getting a haircut, playing cribbage, or having good conversation. He barbered for nearly 55 years and continued until his illness in April.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, cooking, watching sports and his favorite show, Monk. He especially enjoyed barbering, owning Bauer's Drive-In, socializing and spending time with family. Those that knew Arnie best will miss his humor, storytelling, giving the best advice and his love for Sandy.
Arnie is lovingly survived by Sandra "Sandy": 4 children: Angela Bauer of Wausau, Jason (Stephanie) Bauer of Colby, Shawn Bauer of Spencer, and Jennifer (Brandon) Nelson of Abbotsford, 8 grandchildren: Erin Vollmer, Matthew Vollmer, Rachel Vollmer, Brian (Ashley) Bauer, Bradley Bauer, Timothy Bauer, Jonathon Bauer and Aria Nelson ; 5 great grandchildren: Zachary, Adrianna, Hayden, Carly and Blake; siblings: Barbara (Glen) Sternweis, Sheila Schmidt, Keith (Marcy) Bauer and Holly (Gary) Zopfi. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed.
Arnie is preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Alice; as well as his sister: Denise Pichler; brother-in-law Eugene Schmidt and grandson Chad Vollmer.
A special thank you to Ministry Home Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019