Arthur S Schallock
Stratford - Arthur Schallock, 89, passed away on Dec. 31. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 on Jan 4 at Zion Lutheran Church's Gathering room in Stratford.
Art is survived by 6 children and 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and son.
Art will be remembered by family and friends as an energetic logger, farmer, fisherman, and hunter who could not be cooped up, though his footsteps lately were shorter. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards, dining with friends, and picking raspberries.
Condolences can be sent to Life Tributes Funeral Home.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020