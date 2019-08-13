Services
Arthur W. Fredrickson

Arthur W. Fredrickson Obituary
Arthur W. Fredrickson

Stratford - Arthur W. Fredrickson, 82, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in the Town of Cleveland, Marathon County.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford.

Arthur was born on October 18, 1936 in Pewaukee, to Leonard H. and Mata E. Fredrickson. He married Elinore J. Egner Salisbury on September 10, 1980. She died on May 4, 2019.

Arthur was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1953 until his honorable discharge and retirement in 1973. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.

Art is survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilatoski and her children, James and Julia; and Eric and Evan Salisbury. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Caroline (Lloyd) Skaya a brother-in-law, Paul (Grace) Egner and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a stepson, James H. "Moose" Salisbury, a brother-in-law, Wenzel "Sonny" Egner and 2 sisters-in-law, Loretta Egner and Dorothy Gessert.

A memorial will be designated in Arthur's name at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rem bsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
