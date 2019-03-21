|
Arvin A Podevels
Marshfield - Age 96, of Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield.
His funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 604 S. Chestnut Avenue in Marshfield. Rev. David Faulkner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Brighton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9 AM until time of services at the church in Marshfield. Acting as pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Arvin was born July 2, 1922 in the Town of Hull to the late Herman and Meta (Kropelin) Podevels. He attended Rusk grade school and graduated from Colby High School June 4, 1941. He was baptized in July of 1922 and confirmed in 1936 at Peace Lutheran Church. On August 14, 1948 Arvin married the former Ruth Esther Neitzel at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgar. Sadly, Ruth passed away on January 5, 1975. Arvin then married the former Vivian Lucille Hebert Redetzke on October 8, 1976 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer. Arvin farmed in Spencer from 1952 until moving to Marshfield in 1976. Until his retirement in 1986, Arvin also owned and operated Podevels Sales & Service. In 1992 Arvin and Vivian began spending their winters in Texas, enjoying missing the Wisconsin winters.
Arvin was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield and a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, North Spencer. Arvin also held various positions in the community including: Clerk of Groveside School; Board of Directors for Clark Electric; Delegate for AMPI (Associated Milk Producers Inc.); Chairman and various offices of St. John's Lutheran Church North Spencer and Clerk for the Town of Lincoln.
His hobbies included deer and elk hunting, fishing, playing cards and shuffleboard. He also loved dancing and he's probably already put his dancing shoes to use.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Vivian of Marshfield; his children James Podevels of Marshfield and Lois (Dennis) Krohn of Monument, CO; his step-children Dennis (Marge) Redetzke of Marshfield, Donovan (Diana) Redetzke of Eau Claire, Dale Redetzke of Marshfield, Janice (Terry) Hertel of Marshfield, Ardell (Michele) Redetzke of Durand, Susan (Lee) Drescher of Marshfield, Jerald (Sharon) Redetzke of Eau Claire, Patricia (Keith) Esper of Byrdstown, TN and Daniel (Christine) Redetzke of Eau Claire. Arvin is further survived by his grandchildren Lukas (Angela) Krohn and Katie Krohn; his step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Arvin was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth and three brothers: Elroy, Gerhardt and Delbert.
Arvin was a special fun-loving person who enjoyed life and people, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
A huge thank you for the extraordinary care given to Arvin by the special people from Wells Nature View and Three Oaks Health Services these last two years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Clinic Research Foundation.
Arvin's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019