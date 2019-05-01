Services
Colby - Age 92 of Colby, passed away peacefully surrounded with love and support from her family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby with Rev. Mark Neumann officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Town of Holton Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM for visitation. Lunch will follow the memorial service. The honor of being her pallbearer belongs to Jason Haas, Nicholas Denzine, Erik Denzine and Chris Olszewski.

Audrey's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Audrey's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 1, 2019
