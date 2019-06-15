|
Audrey Marie Decker (Weber)
Marshfield - Audrey Marie Decker (Weber), Born in Marshfield, WI on September 17, 1932, Audrey was the only child of James and Klara Weber.
Audrey earned her journalism degree while attending the prestigious Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame, Indiana.
Audrey married Richard Decker in 1953 soon after Richard returned from the Korean War. They began their life together in Marshfield, WI and had four sons--Steve, Mike, Allen and Chuck.
Richard & Audrey were married on April 18, 1953 in Marshfield, WI at St. John's Catholic Church.
Audrey is survived by husband, Richard G. Decker, sons, Steve, Mike, Allen and Chuck, twelve grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Klara Weber, and one granddaughter, Jessica Decker.
Audrey Decker: loving wife, loving mother, loving grandmother, talented writer, water-ski show tow-boat driver and skier, Hall-of-Fame snowmobile race driver, "The First Lady of Snowmobiling,"...…………..The world has lost one of God's most special women, while Heaven has gained another.
Visitation & Services will be in Marshfield, WI at St. John's Catholic Church. Visitation will be June 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow.
A 'Celebration of Life' will take place in Eagle River, WI at the World Championship Derby Race Track expo hall on September 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Richard requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, a donation can be made in Audrey's name to the Snowmobile Hall Of Fame (SMHOF), or the Eagle River Hockey Dome (ERAA) Please send donations to: "Memorial" at PO Box 1447 Eagle River, WI 54521
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 15, 2019