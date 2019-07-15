|
|
Audrey Meyer
Neillsville - Audrey Carol Meyer died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Neillsville Care and Rehab Center.
Audrey was born on April 7, 1936 to Lawrence and Edna (Grimm) Damert. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1954 and received her teaching degree from Eau Claire College. She worked as a teacher before raising her family and later worked at local grocery stores. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Neillsville.
Audrey loved spending time with her family: sons Mark (Mary) Meyer, Owen; Matt (Dawn Ormond) Meyer, Neillsville; daughter Jane (Bryan) Robeson, Marshfield; and granddaughters Megan Robeson, Marshfield; and Emma Robeson, Sheboygan. Audrey was well known for making wedding and birthday cakes and decorating holiday cookies for family and friends.
Audrey is survived by her children and grandchildren, a sister Marjorie Lau of Stratford, a brother David (Joy) Damert of Lake Oswego, OR., nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Leonard DeMert, sister-in-law Carol DeMert and brother-in-law Arthur Lau.
No public funeral service will be held.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Audrey's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 15 to July 17, 2019