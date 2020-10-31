Barbara Ann (Heiting) Gumz Kuntz
Marshfield - Barbara Ann (Heiting) Gumz Kuntz, 72, Marshfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Barb was born July 14, 1948 in Marshfield, WI to Richard and Edna (Patt) Heiting and graduated from Columbus High School. Barb was married to Gerald "Jerry" Gumz from Oct 26, 1968 - April 9, 2011 when he passed away. She married Anton "Tony" Kuntz Feb 14, 2018.
Barb was employed at the Marshfield Clinic for many years. She started in the purchasing dept and worked in several different areas in her time there, including Orthopedics and Radiology. For a time, she left the clinic and worked on the family farm full-time but returned to the clinic before retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed working on the farm with her husband and daughter and hunting, camping and fishing with Jerry. She loved cheering the Brewers and Packers on while watching with family. She explored the world a bit by attending her daughter's wedding in Jamaica and took memorable trips with her to New Orleans, Nashville and Sedona. After her second marriage, she enjoyed exploring the Dakotas and Wyoming with Tony.
She is survived by her child, Joann (Randy) Solberg of Mount Horeb, her siblings Tom (Gail) Heiting, Mary Jedlicki, Paul Heiting and Betty (Bill) Jonas and her second husband Tony Kuntz.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com