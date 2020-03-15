|
|
Barbara Ann (Voelker) Nelson
Plymouth - Bobbi, age 83, of Plymouth, MN went to her eternal home in heaven on March 14, 2020 after suffering her third stroke at the end of Dec. She was born July 7, 1936 in Marshfield, WI; the daughter of Edwin and Elvera Voelker. After high school she worked as a secretary at Rollo Home in Marshfield, WI where she met the love of her life - head foreman, Russell Nelson. They married on July 3, 1954 and started their family the next year. Bobbi 'held down the fort' while Russ' sales positions had him on the road 3-4 days/week. Her amazing household management skills impressively kept four kids (plus many pets along the way) and the house in ship shape while working as a full-time Administrative Assistant for various companies.
Russ and Bobbi enjoyed 44 wonderful years of marriage which included many adventures. They enjoyed camping, watching the Packers, helping launch a drum and bugle corps in Iowa and socializing with friends. While living in State Center, IA for 10 years they were very involved with the annual Rose Festival. Their church would build a float for the parade and they assisted in the Rose Queen Competitions. Russ' career took them to Cedarburg, WI and Arlington Heights, IL. While living in Illinois their oldest daughter Debbie unfortunately passed away and then they helped raise her two children (Jenny and Jeremy).
Retirement found them enjoying life in Minoqua, WI. Realizing 'retirement' didn't really fit them, they started Turning Points, a custom pen making business. Bobbi continued to use her skills to create their marketing materials. They would travel to juried shows and enjoyed making friends with other vendors. They were also able to winter in Texas for a few years to escape the cold.
Following Russ' passing in 1998, Bobbi lived in Harshaw and Madison, WI before moving to Plymouth to be closer to family. She was active in church activities and always loved to play bridge! She also loved to play Dominoes and Sorry with the family and was very helpful with editorial/marketing efforts for Kim and Julie's businesses. Bobbi loved life and always greeted everyone warmly with her smile and beautiful blue eyes.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russ; eldest daughter, Debbie (Nelson) Webster; and brother, Carroll Voelker. She is survived by her sister, Iris Bauer; three children, Kim (Bob) Pastor, Jay Nelson and Julie (Mark) Claypool; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
We want to thank the amazing staff at Summerwood of Plymouth and the Optage Hospice team for their tender, loving care of Bobbi. A celebration of her life and burial will be this summer in Marshfield, WI.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020