Barbara J. Sherman
1950 - 2020
Barbara J. Sherman

Barbara J. Sherman, age 70, of Edgar, WI and formally of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully while surrounded by family on November 21, 2020.

Barbara was born August 17,1950 to the late William and Dorothy (McCarthy) Sherman in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up in Stevens Point, moved to Minneapolis, MN, then relocated to the Central WI area, settling in Edgar WI to be closer to sister in 2016.

Barbara will be remembered for her outgoing and positive persona. She greeted every day as a new day and always enjoyed a chance to socialize. She loved to smile and make others laugh. Her talent was her sense of fashion and her ability to accessorize. ...she always had a wardrobe for every occasion and holiday. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, playing outdoor yard games, and playing BINGO with her family. Barbara also lived to shop, especially for clothing. She kept active through the Opportunity Development Center, Creative Community Living Services, and The Mill Church in Edgar WI.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Linda Spindler; brothers, Michael and Steven Sherman; nieces, Rachel (Joe) Drexler and Jessica (Andrew) Smith; cherished grandniece Peyton and grandnephew Drey; and extended family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with interment in Guardian Angel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
