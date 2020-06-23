Barbara M. Tollefson
Barbara M. Tollefson

Marshfield - Barbara Mary Tollefson was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from Angels Wings Assisted Living Home in Chandler, AZ.

Barbara was born on January 26,1928, in New London, WI, to Francis and Mayme (Mangold) Meinhardt. She was a caring individual who made an impact on our lives, that can never be duplicated.

She was a graduate of Waupaca High School and attended UW La Crosse, as an English major.

She married Wayne Robert Tollefson on July 6,1949 and they had five children.

Barbara worked at Columbus High School as a gym teacher and then the Marshfield Clinic as an appointment supervisor, retiring after many years.

She loved her family more than anything and had a deep faith in God. She was silly, stylish, saw the best in everyone, was open, honest, and held her own with David. But the one thing she really, really loved was receiving gifts!

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Tollefson) and Dave Larson; Mike and Mary (Pankratz) Tollefson; Susan (Tollefson) and Fred Trudeau; Lisa (Tollefson) and Pat Connaughty. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.

She preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mayme Meinhardt; her husband, Wayne Tollefson, a daughter in infancy, a daughter and son-in-law, Lori (Tollefson) and Bill Schmitt, 2 great grandchildren, Lainey Schmitt and Nicolas Larson, a sister, Katherine Meinhardt; a brother, Francis Jr. (Bud) Meinhardt;

A private family service will be held on June 30, 2020, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery Columbarium, Marshfield.

Memorials may be designated in her name to Soup or Socks, 200 S. Lincoln Av., P.O. Box 146, Marshfield, WI 54449

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

