Bernadette "Bunnie" Hackel Obituary
Cameron - Bernadette "Bunnie" Hackel, 74, Cameron, died at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Bunnie was born on August 25, 1945 in Marshfield, the daughter of Walter and Venita (Ferdon) Gage. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Bunnie lived in Marshfield most of her life and in her younger years enjoyed softball, volleyball, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed all genres of music, solving crossword puzzles with her morning coffee, and going to the casino with her husband. Bunnie loved her family and was known for saying it like she saw it.

Bunnie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Daniel, and her children, Rick (Callie), and Denay. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Danielle Ulrich, Izzy, Tyler, and Bradley Hackel, and six great grandchildren, with another due in February. She is further survived by one sister, Linda O'Reilly, and one brother, Randy Gage.

She was predeceased by her parents, four sisters, Nona Stewart, Joan Przekart, Donna O'Reilly, and Patricia Day along with two brothers, Ronald and Jerry Gage.

Private family services were held. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
