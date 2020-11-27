Bernard A. Anderson
Withee, Wi - Bernard A. Anderson, age 93, of Withee, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ministry Saint Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. He was surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. In keeping with Bernard's wishes of cremation, a memorial service will be held December 5 at 11 a.m. at the Community Alliance Church in Withee. Paster Andy will officiate and the grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. A visitation will proceed the service at 10 a.m. Burial service will follow the service at the Riverside Cemetery, Withee with full military honors provided by the Owen American Legion Post #123, Lublin Legion Post #547 and the Owen-Withee Vets Club. Please respect the family's wishes to wear a mask during visitation, memorial and burial service.Coffee and refreshments will follow the burial service at the church.
Bernard was born August 5, 1927 to Lennea and Alfred Anderson in Loyal, Wisconsin. He grew up on the family farm with his sister, Lois, until he joined the army in 1950. Bernard served a year in Germany during the Korean war as a mechanic. He met his wife, Wanda Redd, while stationed in the states in Joplin, Missouri in 1951. They were married October 13, 1952 in Eureka Springs, Arkansa after his return from Germany. Together they bought a farm in Owen, Wisconsin in 1952 and raised 7 children. Bernard farmed and worked for the Township of Beaver for over 50 years. In 1981, they purchased his current residence. Together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until Wanda's passing in 2013.
Bernard was proud to have served his country and was honored during a dedication ceremony with a stone on the Korean War Memorial at Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neilsville Wisconsin on June 12th, 2010. On October 7, 2017, Bernard and his oldest grandson, Jason Mitchell, were guests on the Honor Flight hosted by The American Legion of Wisconsin to Washington D.C. and received the Freedom Team Salute Commendation.
Bernard is survived by his children Darrel (Susan) Anderson, Ben (Sue) Anderson, Patricia (Patrick) Hughes, Gloria (Mitch) Mitchell, Roger (Karan) Anderson, Linda Anderson and Marvin (fiancee Noreen) Anderson. Grandchildren: Jason (Rhonda) Mitchell, Shana Anderson, Sheldon (friend Michelle) Anderson, Jalayne (Mark) Goessl, Morgan (Geoff) Mueller, Jackie (Fred) Schuknecht, Janell Hughes, Amber Hughes, Jennifer (Chel) Boettcher, Stephanie (David) Hansen, Matthew Anderson, 15 great-grand children and 8 step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lois (Ron) Richardson.
Bernard is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, a son John, and his parents.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park at www.thehighground.us/about-us/donate
. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Owen is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may send online condolences to www.maurinaschilling.com
