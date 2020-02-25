|
Bernard F. Kaiser
Loyal - BERNARD F. KAISER, age 92, of Loyal, WI, went to his eternal rest on February 25, 2020 peacefully at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, in Loyal, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Pat Kaiser, John Kaiser, Ben Mixis, Eric Kaiser, Joseph Mixis, Michael Kaiser, Collin Brown and Connor Clark. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm, and again on Saturday, from 9:30am until time of service.
Bernard, son of Frank and Maude (Maxwell) Kaiser, was born on December 26, 1927 in Cadott, WI. On November 7, 1956, Bernard married the love of his life, Marie K. Mayer, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Fairview, WI. God blessed them with eight children, seventeen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 63 years of faith filled love. Bernard was a loving husband, dedicated farmer and gentle father.
Bernard was driven to work hard and serve others his entire life. In 1945, he graduated from Cadott High School, then worked at Presto in Eau Claire. He later took a job welding at J.I. Case in Racine, WI. He built silos and farmed with his Dad before moving to Loyal, where he started farming on his own in 1952. He spent 35 years on the Beaver Town Board, 6 of those years as chairman. A constant member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Bernard was on parish council, ushered and was a lector. Bernard traveled to Germany visiting relatives, camped with family, square danced and cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He milked cows until he was 75 years old. While retired he worked closely with his son, Pat, and grandsons, Eric and Michael on Kaiser Farms.
Bernard is survived by his wife: Marie; 8 children: Dianne (Mark) Brown of Chippewa Falls, John (Beth) Kaiser of Unity, Rita (Kurt) Potts of Marshfield, Judy (Randy) Mixis of Rhinelander, Pat (Annette) Kaiser of Loyal, Monica (Roger) Collinson of Hudson, Joann (Rob) Roehl of Marshfield, Cindy (Cory) Clark of Spencer; 17 grandchildren: Ben (Jenny), Michael (Ashley), Kelly (Mark), Ashley (Kasey), Molly, Collin, Laura, Shannon, Joseph, Eric, Elizabeth, Matthew, Ella, Anna, Seth, Connor, and Caitlin, 5 great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Jayla, Nolan, Archer, and Rylie; one sister: Ginny Perone; 4 sisters-in-law: Ty Kaiser, Donna Mayer, Louise Genteman and Lorraine (Jeff) Rayhorn; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Edward, who passed in infancy, Harold and Jack; his brothers-in-law: Jay Perone, Bill Genteman, Anthony and Norman Mayer, Bernard Laufenberg; and sisters-in-law: Elaine Kaiser and Dorothy Laufenberg.
The family wishes to thank Father Leo for his visits, the staff at Marshfield Clinic and Marshfield Medical Center Hospital as well as our home care givers, Joan, Dawn, Camille, Jill, Marsha, Sandy, Bethany, and Pete.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Anthony's Parish and School.
