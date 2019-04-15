Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Bernard Pischel
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home
1010 East Veterans Parkway,
Marshfield, WI
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home,
1010 East Veterans Parkway,
Marshfield, WI
Spencer - Bernard Pischel, age 81, of Spencer, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A visitation will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Father Samuel Martin will conduct a prayer service at 8:00 pm. Bernard's burial and graveside service will be held at a later date, any questions can be directed to his daughter; Michelle at (818) 590-9104.

He was born March 8, 1938 in Marshfield, son of the late Fred and Clara (Schmidt) Pischel. Bernard served in the United States Marine Corp as a sharp shooter. He worked as a system mechanic for over 35 years at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Bernard enjoyed rose gardening, his dogs, traveling to visit family and friends and was a skilled tree surgeon. He felt great satisfaction when he completed a job well done.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law; Michelle and Tad Kampenga, brother; Hubert Pischel, sisters; Magdeline Zimmermann and Hildegard (Roland) Jackson, nieces and nephews; Betty, John, Linda, Bryan, Patty, Ann, Gail, Mary, Karen, Tara, Mark and Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his brother; Gary Pischel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Bernard's memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
