Bernard Pischel
Spencer - Bernard Pischel, age 81, of Spencer, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A visitation will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Father Samuel Martin will conduct a prayer service at 8:00 pm. Bernard's burial and graveside service will be held at a later date, any questions can be directed to his daughter; Michelle at (818) 590-9104.
He was born March 8, 1938 in Marshfield, son of the late Fred and Clara (Schmidt) Pischel. Bernard served in the United States Marine Corp as a sharp shooter. He worked as a system mechanic for over 35 years at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.
Bernard enjoyed rose gardening, his dogs, traveling to visit family and friends and was a skilled tree surgeon. He felt great satisfaction when he completed a job well done.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law; Michelle and Tad Kampenga, brother; Hubert Pischel, sisters; Magdeline Zimmermann and Hildegard (Roland) Jackson, nieces and nephews; Betty, John, Linda, Bryan, Patty, Ann, Gail, Mary, Karen, Tara, Mark and Kathy.
He was preceded in death by his brother; Gary Pischel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Bernard's memory.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 15, 2019