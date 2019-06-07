|
Bernice J. (Gotz) Rein
. - Bernice J. (Gotz) Rein, age 86, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield. She was in failing health these last few years. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church (10571 George Ave) in Auburndale. Pastor Mark Krueger will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at St John's Lutheran Cemetery in Auburndale.
Bernice was born February 2, 1933, the daughter of Fredrick and Leah (Buhrow) Gotz in Marshfield. She married Robert Rein in July of 1960, they later divorced. Bernice lived in Stoughton, WI most of her life until moving to Arizona in her later years to be close to her children. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to Rebecca and Gregory. Her children were the love of her life.
In her younger days Bernice enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She also loved to travel with her daughter throughout the U.S. and Europe. Bernice enjoyed the finer things in life but always valued her family and friends.
She is lovingly survived by her son: Gregory Rein of AZ; her sister: Lucille Hughes of Marshfield; her brother: Melvin Gotz of Auburndale; and her foster sister: Martha Koplein of Marshfield. Bernice is further survived by several nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed.
Bernice is preceded in death by her daughter: Rebecca Rein-Adcock parents: Fredrick and Leah; as well as her foster sister: Mary Eckes.
Bernice's family would like to thank all the caregivers at Stoney River Memory Center; as well as her close friend: Nancy Roberts.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 7, 2019